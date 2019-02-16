PRAIRIE DU SAC - Lawrence J. "Larry" Zander, age 53, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 15, 2019. He was born May 19, 1965, to the late Ervin and Barbara (Brunner) Zander. Larry was a 1983 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School. He was united in marriage to Nicole "Nikie" Brockman on April 1, 2000, exactly two years after their first date.
Larry could often be found tinkering in his shop, fixing/restoring tractors or cars. Woodworking projects were a favorite pastime, and many were given as gifts. He enjoyed camping at "Zanderland," hunting, and riding his Harley. Most important to Larry was time spent with Nikie and Hope, his extended family, friends, and beloved dog, Bones.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nikie; daughter, Hope; four sisters, Laura (Terry) Hanson, Paula (Shane Maynard) Bassan, Carla (Ron) Bryant, Jackie (Dan) Haak; his mother-in-law, Rosemary Steinmetz; and brother-in-law, Chris Brockman. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at GRACEWAY CHURCH, 65 13th Street, Prairie du Sac. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.