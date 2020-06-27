Zander, Helen (Bakken)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEERFIELD - Helen (Bakken) Zander, 95, changed her angel status from earth to heaven on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Mount Vernon, Wis., she was married to Raymond Zander for 60+ years. In 1948 they purchased the Zander family farm in Deerfield, Wis., where they lived for 50+ years and raised 13 children before retiring in Peoria, Ariz. Helen loved her kids, cows and garden dearly.

Helen ironically passed with her cousin, Joe Collins, and was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Elizabeth; husband, Raymond Zander (2007); daughter, Paula Ramage (2012); sisters, Ester Wardale and Frances Edgington; and brothers, Russel and Harold Bakken.

Her surviving family include her children, Daniel Zander (Virginia), David Zander (Judy), John Zander (Barbara), Rapheal Zander (Diane), Karon Peterson (Dave), Victor Zander (Sharon), Barbara Zander, Joan Boley, Chuck Zander (Karen), Tim Zander, and Donna Zander; 30+ grandchildren, 35+ great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren (Elliana, Dawson, unborn); brothers, Marvin (Pat) Bakken and Fredrick Bakken; sister, Margaret (Jim) Burmeister; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A virtual Mass for the family was held on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Arizona and a follow up celebration of life and burial at the one year anniversary in Wisconsin.

