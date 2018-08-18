COTTAGE GROVE—Gerold A. Zale, age 89, passed away on July 18, 2018. He was born on April 5, 1929, in Milwaukee to Marie (Palash) and Alois Zale. Jerry attended Wauwatosa High School and Marquette University.
Jerry worked in the earth moving equipment business for many years. He was active in his church and was president of the Holy Name Society in his younger years, while living in Milwaukee. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He enjoyed making wood crafts for his grandchildren, collecting military books, and traveling. Jerry will be remembered for his joking and sense of humor. He loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia (Lea); daughter, Debbie (Steve) Cadwell and grandchildren; Kristin and Matthew, son, Michael (Nikki), and grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mitchell and Karlee; daughter, Peggy (Ron) Marty and grandchildren, Lisa and Jenna; and brother, Bob (Elaine) Zale. His sister, Iris (Carl) preceded him in death.
A Mass will be held at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Cottage Grove, on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Friends and family may call from 9:30 a.m., until time of service. Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.
