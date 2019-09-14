CAMBRIDGE - Phyllis Ann Zaher, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Home Again in Cambridge.
Phyllis was born on Sept. 11, 1925 in West Allis, Wis. to Harry and Agnes (Adler) Bonin. She graduated from St. Pius XI High School. On October 15, 1949 Phyllis married Francis Zaher, who passed away in 2005. Phyllis was employed for more than 25 years as a Sales Associate at Bergner’s in Beloit, Wis.
Phyllis has been a member at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, in Beloit, Wis. and at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cambridge, Wis. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and brothers-in-law, but her greatest joy was following her children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren to all of their events. Her day was not complete until she could say the Rosary.
Phyllis is survived by her children, sons, James (Robyn) Zaher of Niles, Mich., Richard Zaher of Milan, Tenn., Peter (Beth) Zaher of Rhinelander, Wis. and daughters, Constance Carpenter of Jackson, Tenn. and Susan (Daniel) Gaertner of Cambridge, Wis.; grandchildren, Aimee (Joseph) Hyland, Jennifer (Ryan) Mason, Shana (Charles) Small, Corey Carpenter, Casey (Sarah) Carpenter, Calli-Ann Carpenter, Caroline (Skyelor) Carpenter, Dane Zaher; great-grandchildren, Madeline Hyland, Carter Hyland, Carson Carpenter, Ellorie Mason, Scarlett Mason, Nora Small, Cora Carpenter, Eleanor Carpenter and sisters, Rosemary (Lawrence) Nickels of Arizona and Connie Juneau of Milwaukee, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis; Dorothy and Bob Schweitzer; and brother-in-law, Dick Juneau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 701 W. Water St., Cambridge, Wis. 53523 with Father Alex Carmel officiating. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. the day of the funeral until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Phyllis’ name to St. Pius X Catholic Church or Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson.
The family would like to give special thanks to Father Alex Carmel, the St. Pius X Parish family and the At Home Again and Rainbow Hospice staff for the wonderful care given to our mother.
NITARDY FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
