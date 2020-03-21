Zafari, Abdul Ghafoor

MADISON - Abdul Ghafoor Zafari died on Feb. 27, 2020, in Madison, Wis. his adopted home.
Ghafoor and his brother Saboor changed the culinary culture of Madison when they introduced elements of their native Afghan cuisine in their first restaurant, The Second Story on State Street. Their second restaurant, Panjshir on Odana Road, was named in honor of the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan where Ghafoor was born on Dec. 25, 1949. Zafari’s third restaurant, Kabul on State Street, was a tribute to the city where Ghafoor came of age, received his secondary and early college education, and where he and other students developed a program to promote educational excellence and college readiness.
Ghafoor came to Madison in 1973. He studied at the University of Wisconsin and later at the Madison Business College. His work in local restaurants as a student propelled his professional path, which initially included a neighborhood grocery in Queens, N.Y. The Madison restaurants were family enterprises. Hafeza, Ghafoor’s wife of more than 50 years, was the lead baker of an iconic Afghan bread, marketed from Madison to Milwaukee. Their sons Khalid and Hamed and daughter Nasima were members of a well-staffed restaurant family that spanned more than three decades.
In addition to Hafeza, Ghafoor is survived by his sons, Khalid (Anitra), Madison, Wis., and Hamed, Panama, Central America; and three grandchildren, Imraan Zafari-Smith, Arian Zafari, and Lela Zafari; as well as his brothers, Zafari (California) and Saboor (California); and his sisters Khatija (New Zealand), Adilla (New Zealand), and Najia (New Zealand) and their families. His life was fueled by a wide and valued circle of friends -- in his homeland, in this country, and throughout the world -- many of whom gathered in his memory at the Islamic Center of East Madison on March 2, 2020.
Ghafoor was preceded in death by his daughter Nasima (Madison, Wisconsin), his brother Najib (Afghanistan), his mother Mayher-Naggar (New Zealand), his father Abdul Qayoom Zafari (Pakistan), and his stepmother Delber (Afghanistan).
Ghafoor was a gateway presence to others unsettled by war. At the heart of his life and work was the table. It was a table of welcome, a centering place for culture and community, a forum for discussion and mediation, and a setting for the celebration of food, family and friends. His generosity to those in transition and his hospitality to those who crossed his threshold distinguished his life.
Burial: Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Road BB, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
Memorial considerations: Islamic Center of East Madison, Catholic Social Services, Jewish Social Services, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness