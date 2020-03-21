Zafari, Abdul Ghafoor

MADISON - Abdul Ghafoor Zafari died on Feb. 27, 2020, in Madison, Wis. his adopted home.

Ghafoor and his brother Saboor changed the culinary culture of Madison when they introduced elements of their native Afghan cuisine in their first restaurant, The Second Story on State Street. Their second restaurant, Panjshir on Odana Road, was named in honor of the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan where Ghafoor was born on Dec. 25, 1949. Zafari’s third restaurant, Kabul on State Street, was a tribute to the city where Ghafoor came of age, received his secondary and early college education, and where he and other students developed a program to promote educational excellence and college readiness.

Ghafoor came to Madison in 1973. He studied at the University of Wisconsin and later at the Madison Business College. His work in local restaurants as a student propelled his professional path, which initially included a neighborhood grocery in Queens, N.Y. The Madison restaurants were family enterprises. Hafeza, Ghafoor’s wife of more than 50 years, was the lead baker of an iconic Afghan bread, marketed from Madison to Milwaukee. Their sons Khalid and Hamed and daughter Nasima were members of a well-staffed restaurant family that spanned more than three decades.

