FITCHBURG - Jody Jean Zache was called home to her Lord on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born in Milwaukee on July 15, 1957, the daughter of Jean and Bob Zache. After graduating from UW-Eau Claire, Jody had a long career in telecommunications working as an executive for NCR, AT&T, and TDS. She most recently worked for SSM Health St. Mary's in Madison as a receptionist.
Jody's real passion was taking care of many rescue dogs. Over the years she loved and had an endless open heart for Candi, Sam, Abby, Molly, and Bella. Jody also enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends. She was a member of Blackhawk Church, had a special empathy for the homeless, donated her time to Agrace HospiceCare, and loved to knit caps and blankets for newborns at St. Mary's Hospital.
Jody is survived by her brothers, Jim, Dick and Bob; nieces, Lindsay (Dan) Atkinson, Kirsten Zache, Lauren (Bill) Zache and Chloe Zache; and nephew, Ethan Zache. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Bob Zache of Milwaukee. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Jody's name to a charity of your choice.
