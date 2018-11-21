MADISON—Elinor Anita Zach, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Nov. 17, 1933, in Elkhorn, the daughter of Forrest and Martha (Lange) Kelsey.
Elinor was very active in the University League at UW-Madison, especially enjoying the Foreign Foods and Garden Clubs, volunteering with UW-Hospital Services and serving as the League’s president from 2003 to 2004. She was a longtime member of People’s United Methodist Church in Oregon, helping with and organizing funeral luncheons and participating in the bell choir.
Elinor is survived by her sister, Kathryn Harrington; children, Lorna Zach (Edward Bilek), Rudolph Zach, Randolph Zach and Kristina Zach (Christopher Legel); and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Zach; and son, Theodore Zach.
Funeral services will be held at PEOPLE’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 North Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Burial will be held at Oak Hall Cemetery in Fitchburg, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the University League Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 5064, Madison, WI 53705. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002