PRAIRIE DU SAC - On Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, our Lord saw that Marlys Taylor Yurowski was tired and guided her home to Him. Born Friday, Jan. 13, 1933, in the Township of Honey Creek, Sauk County, the daughter of Vernon Taylor and Edna (Fuchs) Taylor. Marlys attended a one room school in Hillpoint, Wis., until 7th grade, then the family moved to Prairie du Sac, where Marlys attended 8th through 12th grades. She married John Yurowski in May, 1953, and they resided in Sauk City until 1973.
Marlys was always involved with her children, Michael and Joni's after school activities and sports. She had a love for animals, which throughout her life, had dogs, cats, birds, fish, and a guinea pig. She was always ready to travel with her daughter and son-in-law. In later years, Marlys enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and coloring.
Survivors include daughter, Joni (Gary) Stiemke; granddaughter, Andrea Yurowski; great-grandson, Derek Schumacher; great-granddaughter, Isabella Yurowski; sisters, Yvonne Brewer and Rita Merkel; sister-in-law, Helen Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Michael Yurowski; grandson, Derrick Yurowski; brother, Ronald Dean Taylor; niece, Sue Ann Brewer; great-niece, Niki Baker; and brother-in-law, Robert Brewer.
Visitation will be held at the FIRST UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, Sauk City, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.