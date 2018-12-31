MADISON - Thomas Charles Younger, age 69, of Madison, died on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. He was born on July 19, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Walter and Jeanne (Wick) Younger. Tom graduated from Carroll College, Helena, Mont., with a degree in Mathematics in 1970. He then earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. in June of 1972. He started his professional career with NCR in Dayton, Ohio. Tom married Anita Marie Silvidi in Kent, Ohio on Dec. 22, 1973. They eventually moved to Monona in July 1979, where they raised their family.
Tom worked in the Madison area designing medical equipment until his retirement in 2013. His awards include Nicolet Associate Fellow, 1986; U.S. Patent, 1994, presented by the BOC group; Certificate of Achievement by the INOvent delivery system for Nitric Oxide Therapy; and Life Membership from IEEE, January 2019. Tom enjoyed running, cycling and competing in both with friends and individually. He was so grateful to his children for their love of competitive sports so he could attend All their events.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Anita Marie Silvidi; children, Carlo Thomas (Kristin) Younger, Antonia Marie (Phil) Turnquist and Mario Silvidi Younger; grandchildren, Cora Marie Turnquist and Lionel Li Younger; siblings, James, Mary, Bill (Jan), Chris, Greg and John (Vanessa). He was preceded in death by his parents; brother. Michael; and sister, Teresa Robinson.
A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. A private burial service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona.
Memorials may be sent to Gilda's Club, Madison, or UW Carbone Cancer Center, Madison, for their amazing work and support for patients and families. Tom's intelligence, vitality, and love will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
