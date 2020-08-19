Young, Vernon P. "Paul"

What an incredible life's journey he had! He was born June 26, 1924, in Des Moines, Iowa. Paul served his country during WWII, enlisting at age 17 in the Navy the day after Pearl Harbor. After the War he moved to Madison, subsequently meeting the love of his life, Trudy Breckman of St. Paul, Minn., on a blind date. Using the GI Bill, he graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Light Building. The young couple started a busy life that included raising four sons on Madison's West side. Paul used his building skills to start his career at Marling Lumber but ended up partnering with Trudy during their later working years to run Madison Interviewing Service. He was a Madison Alderman and served on the Bethel Lutheran Church Council. In retirement he and Trudy split time between Madison, Naples, Fla., and their Minnesota cottage. Paul also enjoyed fishing trips to Canada.