Young, Merwin (Crawford)

MADISON - Merwin (Crawford) Young succumbed to complications from congestive heart failure on Jan. 22, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 7 Nov. 1931, growing up in Philadelphia until high school, when his family moved to Washington, D.C., for his father’s appointment to the Federal Reserve, during the Eisenhower administration. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949. After completing a BA at the University of Michigan in 1953, he worked for two years with the International Students Association in Paris, where he also courted and married his wife, Rebecca Young, on 17 Aug. 1957, after a whirlwind, three-week romance. After completing his doctorate from Harvard, he joined the political science faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1963. He was also a visiting professor at Makerere University, in Uganda (1965-66), the Lubumbashi campus of the former National University of Zaire (now Congo-Kinshasa, 1973-75), and the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar, Senegal (1987-88). His major publications include Politics in the Congo (Princeton UP, 1965), The Politics of Cultural Pluralism (University of Wisconsin Press, 1976), Ideology and Development in Africa (Yale UP, 1982), The Rise and Decline of the Zairian State, co-authored with Thomas Turner (University of Wisconsin Press, 1985), The African Colonial State in Comparative Perspective (Yale University Press, 1994) and The Postcolonial State in Africa (University of Wisconsin Press, 2012). His scholarly contributions were awarded various recognitions, including the Herskovits Prize (1977, for best book in African Studies, African Studies Association) and Ralph Bunche Prize (co-winner, 1979, best book in comparative ethnicity over the past five years, American Political Science Association, 1979).