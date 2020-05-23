Young, Leroy “Coach Lee"

WEST BEND - Leroy “Coach Lee” Young, age 72 years, of West Bend found peace May 21, 2020. Lee was born May 1, 1948 in Reedsburg.

Beloved husband of Janice (nee Czaplewski). Loving father of Kyle (Ross) Zautner, Lee, David (Rachel), and Bradley. He taught and coached for 34 years in the West Bend School District.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made on www.myrhum-patten.com.

