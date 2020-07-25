Young, John Thomas "Tom" "J.T."

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - John Thomas "Tom" "J.T." Young, age 79, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Watertown, Wis., with family by his side. He was born on Dec. 21, 1940, in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Betty E. (Wilkin) and John T. Young Sr.

Tom graduated from Central High School, Evansville, Ind., and received his undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Evansville College. After graduating, he entered the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. While there, his Aunt Katie, through friends, introduced him to Mary Earle Potter. It was love at first sight.

The Air Force recognized his scientific aptitude and sent him to Salt Lake City, Utah, to study Meteorology. Upon completion of this training, Tom married the love of his life, Mary Earle Potter, on March 22, 1965. They started their marriage with a three-year assignment to Okinawa, Japan. After completing his service, they headed to Madison, Wis., where Tom would earn his master's degree in Meteorology from UW-Madison. Tom was proud to have two sons and cherished his 23 years of marriage before saying goodbye to his dear wife after supporting her through her long battle with cancer.