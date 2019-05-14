VERONA / ST. PAUL, Minn.—Cheryl Joyce Young, age 74, of Verona, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born on Dec. 4, 1944, in North Platte, Neb., the daughter of Ted and Virginia Young.
Cheryl graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan and received her master’s degree in education from the School of International Training in Vermont. Cheryl had a passion for teaching, having taught in the Midwest, on the east coast, Germany, and Africa. She was the author of two books, “My Grandma is a Pilot” working closely with Women’s U.S. Air Force Service Pilots (WASPS) and “Love at First Flight, One Woman’s Experience as a WASP in WWII”.
Cheryl enjoyed traveling, music, telling people’s stories, women’s aviation, history, genealogy and photography.
Cheryl is survived by two brothers, Bill (Halyna Traversa) Young of Estero, Fla., and Brad (Lea) Young of Marana, Ariz.; two nieces, Kristin (Brian) Kellerman of Verona, and Karin (Mike) Victorson of Oregon; and two nephews, Jeffrey (Vanessa Di) Young of Portland, Ore., and David (Jezebel) Young of Shanghia, China. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Joyce O. Young.
Private services will be held with burial to be with her parents in North Platte, Neb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Opportunity 34. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
