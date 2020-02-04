Young, Bruce Carson

MADISON - Bruce Carson Young, age 75, of Madison, passed away at home on Jan. 31, 2020. He was born in Saint Louis, Mo. on June 18, 1944, to Mary Nell Young. Bruce was raised in and attended school in Dallas, Texas. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. Upon discharge, Bruce moved to Wisconsin where he married Gail Langemak of Plymouth, Wis. on May 2, 1970. He and Gail had two daughters, Paula and Pamela. After Gail’s passing, Bruce married Leone Fosbinder on Aug. 9, 1983. Together, they had their only son, Scott. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Bruce proudly worked as an Industrial Electrician at Madison Gas & Electric for 38 years and retired in 2004. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and was known for his love of his family. Throughout his life, Bruce enjoyed playing softball, bowling, gardening, hunting, camping, and fishing. He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Dallas Cowboys fan.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 36 years, Leone; their three children, Paula (Chase) Inda, Pam (Eduardo) Rivera and Scott (Jenny) Young; and seven grandchildren, Carson, Cole and Abigail Inda, Isabella, Gabriela and Eduardo Rivera, Jr. and Austyn Young. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gail; and his mother, Mary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

