Young, Bonnie J.

MADISON - Bonnie J. Young, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Green Bay, the daughter of Paul and Dorothy (McGrath) Belleau.

She married the love of her life, Richard Young on May 5, 1956, and together they had three children. Bonnie and Richard owned several businesses throughout their years together. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for her quick-witted humor, but will be remembered most for her strong devotion to her family and the special bond they shared.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Holly Wing; son, Tom (Becky) Young; five grandchildren, Heather (Gabe) Sandler, Blake Young (Danielle Petrie), Melissa (Andrew) Lunde, Stephanie (Ryan) Feldman, and Jon (Annie) Hanson; six great-grandchildren, Talia, George, Cullen, Scarlet, Taylor, and Colton; six siblings, David (Lynda) Belleau, Jane Phillips, Michael (Beth) Trudell, Cindy (John) Rather, Gary Belleau, and Susan Belleau; close family friend, Jim Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Steven Young; and parents.

A prayer service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be gifted in Bonnie's name to St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, Wis., 53714. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

