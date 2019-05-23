EDGERTON / SHEBOYGAN - Allen LeRoy Young, age 81, of rural Howards Grove, left our earthly world on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Nicholas Hospital. Allen was born on Oct. 27, 1937, in Edgerton, to Ralph and Evelyn (Jensen) Young. He attended Edgerton area schools and graduated from Edgerton High School in 1956. Allen started his service in the U.S. Navy in 1955, as a reservist and continued after graduation in active duty until he was honorably discharged in December of 1958.
After service he married Karen Esser on Aug. 6, 1960, in Madison. They moved their family to Sheboygan as he continued to play football for the Sheboygan Redwings. Allen worked for Kohler Co, Prigge’s Bus, Gabe’s Construction and retired from Schreier Malting.
He is survived by his wife, Karen and his children, Rene and Mark Kleinhans, Sandi and Bill (Remis) Everson, James and Mary (Cook) Young, Sally and Tony Sikora, and Traci and Paul Goplin; 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, Addalyn, Finley, Avery, Trinity, Bridget. Dayton, James, and Olivia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Cindy, infant great-grandson, Clint, his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Bruce) Albright. His in-laws, George and Violet Esser, brothers and sister in-law, Darvin Esser, Gordon (Nancy) Esser and Robert Senkowski.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. at ST. JOHN UCC SCHWARTZWALD, W3401 Orchard Road, Elkhart Lake, with the Rev. Melinda Feller officiating. Burial will follow at St. John UCC Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at ZIMMER-WESTVIEW FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE CENTER, W2132 Garton Road, Sheboygan, and again on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. To leave your condolences for the family visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com.