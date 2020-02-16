Yost, Constance Weber

MADISON - Constance Weber Yost, age 93, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was born May 17, 1926, in Madison, Wis. She was the daughter of Helen Dorenbach and Francis X. Weber. Connie married, Frank R. Yost, on December 28, 1950, in Madison.

Connie attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, Edgewood and West High School. She was an honors graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Connie is survived by a son, William Yost (Kathleen Gisonny) of Pelham, New York; daughter, Mary Yost Williams (Zane Williams) of Madison; and daughter, Ellen Anderson (Eric Anderson) of Atlanta, Georgia.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is also survived by six grandchildren; Jack, Claire, and Mary Yost in New York, and Ian Anderson of South Lake Tahoe, California, Henry Anderson (Saryn), and Eva Anderson, both of Atlanta, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, and her indispensable partner of nearly 70 years, Frank Yost.