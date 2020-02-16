Yost, Constance Weber

MADISON - Constance Weber Yost, age 93, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was born May 17, 1926, in Madison, Wis. She was the daughter of Helen Dorenbach and Francis X. Weber. Connie married, Frank R. Yost, on December 28, 1950, in Madison.
Connie attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, Edgewood and West High School. She was an honors graduate of the University of Wisconsin.
Connie is survived by a son, William Yost (Kathleen Gisonny) of Pelham, New York; daughter, Mary Yost Williams (Zane Williams) of Madison; and daughter, Ellen Anderson (Eric Anderson) of Atlanta, Georgia.
She is also survived by six grandchildren; Jack, Claire, and Mary Yost in New York, and Ian Anderson of South Lake Tahoe, California, Henry Anderson (Saryn), and Eva Anderson, both of Atlanta, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, and her indispensable partner of nearly 70 years, Frank Yost.
Connie was a devoted wife and mother, and a generous and loving grandmother. She had a passion for collecting primitive antiques and tending her beautiful flower gardens. She was known as a wonderful hostess and accomplished cook. She was an avid reader and always had an historical biography at her bedside. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge. Connie was a member of Attic Angels, St. Patrick’s Church, and the Maple Bluff Country Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with visitation an hour before the service, at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 404 E Main St., Madison, with Msgr. Kevin Holmes presiding. A coffee and pastry reception will be held immediately after the service at St. Patrick’s.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Lung Association (www.lung.org) would be appreciated. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave
608-249-8257