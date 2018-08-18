MIDDLETON—Chauncey Yost Jr., age 83, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at home due to heart failure. He was born on April 11, 1935, in Ardale, Iowa, the son of Chauncey and Anna (Christopherson) Yost. During the Korean War, Chauncey served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a computer programmer and a private pilot, and he enjoyed water and snow skiing, camping, and traveling.
Chauncey is survived by his wife, Sandra (Heidt) Yost; daughters, Patricia (Yost) Koeper and Denice (Yost) Baures; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Mason Baures, and Kelly and Ryan Koeper; and Gregg Koeper and Chad Baures. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Duncan, Pearl Conant, Carol Jene Johnson and Wava Steiner.
Funeral services will be held at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6101 University Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Interment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
