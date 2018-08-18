Try 1 month for 99¢

MIDDLETON—Chauncey Yost Jr., age 83, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at home due to heart failure. He was born on April 11, 1935, in Ardale, Iowa, the son of Chauncey and Anna (Christopherson) Yost. During the Korean War, Chauncey served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a computer programmer and a private pilot, and he enjoyed water and snow skiing, camping, and traveling.

Chauncey is survived by his wife, Sandra (Heidt) Yost; daughters, Patricia (Yost) Koeper and Denice (Yost) Baures; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Mason Baures, and Kelly and Ryan Koeper; and Gregg Koeper and Chad Baures. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Duncan, Pearl Conant, Carol Jene Johnson and Wava Steiner.

Funeral services will be held at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6101 University Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Interment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Yost, Chauncey Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.