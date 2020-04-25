Yonker, Elaine

BOSCOBEL - Elaine Yonker was led home early in the morning of April 17, 2020, claimed by natural causes from the loving care of her five children.
Elaine was born in Sept. 1928, in Wauzeka, Crawford County, Wis., to Gertrude and Carol Payne, the third among four children. At a dance hall deep in the Wisconsin River Valley, she met, was courted, and on Oct. 5, 1945, married her late husband, Wayne "Bud" Yonker. Together they raised their five children, who survive her, Kay Lynch of Boscobel, Kathy (Peter) McNamee of Beloit, Trish (Tim) Karls of Waunakee, Bradley (Edna) Yonker of Ontonagon, Mich., and Heather Yonker of Madison.
Elaine wished to be remembered for living a simple life, though those who knew her can agree that she was far more aspiring than she would admit. Indeed, she will be remembered for her passion for life, and the leadership she showed to all those around her.
She taught her children and many others by example, embodying a work ethic and determination matched by none. She counted numerous occupations from as early as age 14: home care, farming, waiting tables, sewing and tailoring, sales, baking, factory work, and, in her later years, volunteering at the Tuffly Center.
But Elaine's enthusiasm extended well beyond her employers. Her flower and vegetable gardens were robust and immaculate. She was a master of the domestic arts like embroidery, cooking, and decorating-and her own cookies, cakes, and pies were always delicious and elegantly presented. She could wield any tool in the hardware store and plaster the overalls off any professional. And of course those who knew her personally cannot forget her sharp eyes at a card game or her love of dancing.
Yet she will be remembered most as a friend to the lost, a generous hostess, and a sympathetic listener, greeting so many with a sparkle in her eye, the firm grasp of her hand, and her signature welcome, "Hey, kid."
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her three siblings, Keith Payne, Marian Harris, and Duane Payne. Her own enormous line of descendants saw her as our queen and, as she proudly said in her final days, we were her jewels. Her fierce love for all of her survivors will shine forever in our hearts: her five children, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, her stepfather and best friend, Harry Brechler, and the countless other loved ones whose lives she touched, such as Phyllis Payne, Dick and Kitty Yonker, Donna and Stuart Glassbrenner, and Bette and Terry Beatty.
We wish to thank Agrace Hospice and Elaine's granddaughter, Marissa Lynch for their tender care as Elaine tarried in the garden. God willing, the family intends to schedule a celebration of life this September in Boscobel. "When you get there, you'll know you're home."
Donations are welcome and may be given in Elaine's name directly to Agrace Hospice. In lieu of memorial flowers, the family will gratefully plant any gift of red, white, or purple annuals such as geraniums or petunias at Elaine's home. Condolences, donations, and other mail for her estate and family may also be sent in care of the estate executor to 107 East Bluff Street, Boscobel, Wis. 53805.
