Yonker, Elaine

BOSCOBEL - Elaine Yonker was led home early in the morning of April 17, 2020, claimed by natural causes from the loving care of her five children.

Elaine was born in Sept. 1928, in Wauzeka, Crawford County, Wis., to Gertrude and Carol Payne, the third among four children. At a dance hall deep in the Wisconsin River Valley, she met, was courted, and on Oct. 5, 1945, married her late husband, Wayne "Bud" Yonker. Together they raised their five children, who survive her, Kay Lynch of Boscobel, Kathy (Peter) McNamee of Beloit, Trish (Tim) Karls of Waunakee, Bradley (Edna) Yonker of Ontonagon, Mich., and Heather Yonker of Madison.

Elaine wished to be remembered for living a simple life, though those who knew her can agree that she was far more aspiring than she would admit. Indeed, she will be remembered for her passion for life, and the leadership she showed to all those around her.

She taught her children and many others by example, embodying a work ethic and determination matched by none. She counted numerous occupations from as early as age 14: home care, farming, waiting tables, sewing and tailoring, sales, baking, factory work, and, in her later years, volunteering at the Tuffly Center.