NEILSVILLE / PLYMOUTH—Joel S. Ylvisaker, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at J. A. Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park, Minn. He was born on Aug. 17, 1944, in Stoughton, to Joseph and Nora (Bondehagen) Ylvisaker. Joel lived in Neillsville, where his father was plant manager of Nelson Muffler, from 1946 until high school graduation in 1962. He graduated from UW-Madison in 1967, with a degree in electrical engineering. He married Kathleen Fanshaw on June 8, 1967, and had three sons.
Joel worked as an electrical engineer until he retired from Honeywell (Alliant Techsystems) in 1998. He had been a marathon runner and spent many of the last 20 years making daily trips to Life Time Fitness and enjoying the community of friends he made there. Joel was an active member of the Wayzata Community Church and worked on their annual rummage sale for many years.
Joel was preceded in death by his father; and his former wife, Kathleen. Joel is survived by his mother, Nora; his two sisters, Elizabeth (Tom) Barr and Mary Zoroufy; his three sons, Jeffrey (Angie Waltz), Stephen, and Joel (Erin); and three grandchildren, Keira, 15, Charles, 11, and Liberty, 8.
Memorial services will be held at SKAALEN CHAPEL, 400 N. Morris St., Stoughton, on Jan. 12, 2019, at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or a charity of your choice.
The family extends a special thanks to his caring neighbors, friends, and lifelong friends, Darrell and Spencer.