Yin, Hua-nien (Nancy) Chien

MIDDLETON — Hua-nien (Nancy) Chien Yin, who resided in Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 3, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born in Chengdu, China on Oct. 23, 1918, to Shou-Soong Chien and Ching-Yi Hsu. Her family was from the traditional scholar-gentry class who worked as government officials. Her mother, unlike most women of that generation, was literate and wrote beautiful calligraphy despite the lack of formal education beyond grade school. Hua-nien’s parents highly valued education and sent all their children, four of whom were female, to prestigious colleges. During these formative years, she lived through tumultuous times as the country transitioned from one ruled by local warlords, to one occupied by Japan, followed by a civil war between the Communists and the Nationalists. Hua-nien lived through adventures most people only experience vicariously in movies. For example, she was injured while fleeing a collapsing building hit by a Japanese bomb which killed three of her friends. Because of her wartime experience, she boycotted Japanese goods for the rest of her life.
As part of the vanguard, “modern” generation of highly educated women in China, Hua-nien attended the selective Nankai High School and Nankai University. In addition to excelling in academics, she also participated in several student theatrical productions, including a lead role in the play “Lady Windermere’s Fan” by Oscar Wilde. Because of the Japanese invasion and occupation of northern China in 1937, her University became part of the National Southwestern Associated University and was moved to Kunming in China’s mountainous southwest. An analogous situation in the US would be if a German invasion of the East Coast caused Harvard, MIT and Princeton to combine and relocate to Denver, Colo. To travel to Kunming during the war, groups of students jumped onto troop transport trains as they ferried wounded soldiers back from the front or caught any other available transportation going in the right direction. She graduated as a promising chemistry student in 1941 and a year later married Yi-ming (Peter) Yin, whom she had met in the group of students fleeing to Kunming. Their older two sons were born in Kunming.
Given the uncertainty of the political situation in China, the opportunity to come to the US in 1948 to pursue graduate studies proved too attractive to pass up. They arrived in a foreign country with two small children and began studies at Denver University. A year later the Communists won the civil war, which effectively prevented the family from returning to China, and meant the loss of funding. Starting over in an unfamiliar culture with challenging economic pressures was difficult, but in keeping with the emphasis on education both Hua-nien and Yi-ming earned advanced degrees. Yi-ming found a job as an analytical chemist with Shell Chemical Company and the family settled in the Denver area, socializing primarily with the small but tight-knit Chinese community. In the meantime, their youngest son was born.
Despite living in a politically conservative city with little to no diversity during the era of the Korean War and Joe McCarthy, Hua-nien was fiercely proud of her Chinese heritage. She insisted that all three boys speak Chinese at home and learn to read and write through daily lessons after school and Saturday morning exams. As one can imagine, this was a source of constant conflict with the growing boys, who were eager to go out and play with their peers. In the summer, she taught them Chinese geography. She might have been the original Tiger Mom except there was no consideration of helping with their schoolwork, in which they were simply expected to excel by themselves. She usually wore the Chinese traditional qipao dress in public. She cooked almost exclusively Chinese food for the family despite the difficulty at that time of getting the proper ingredients. In the end the boys became relatively fluent but reading or writing the perplexing characters remained problematic. However, they were all grateful for Hua-nien’s prescience once China opened up in the 1980s and it was possible to travel and converse with relatives.
After the older sons entered college, the family moved to Buffalo, N.Y. Hua-nien obtained her teaching credentials and began to teach high school math, to the surprise of her sons who thought her uncertain command of the English language would be an insurmountable impediment. However, she became known in the school as a tough but fair teacher and earned the respect of the students and teachers.
The growing Chinese academic community surrounding SUNY Buffalo led to the formation of an investment club, which had its first meeting at the Yin house and mostly served as an excuse for couples to prepare delicious meals and socialize on a regular basis. These dinners forged deep, lifelong friendships and led to many memorable and extended travel vacations to Greece, Nova Scotia, and Taiwan, to name just a few. The Yins served as surrogate parents for many of the younger new faculty arriving from Taiwan: Yi-ming, despite not having any daughters, became proficient at walking brides down the aisle. After retirement, they moved to Fremont, California to escape the infamous Buffalo snowstorms and be closer to a growing network of relatives in the Bay Area.
Hua-nien had a strong ‘can-do’ attitude. She was a skilled seamstress and knitter, making much of her children’s clothing when they were small, which also satisfied her frugal nature. She managed to replicate almost all of her favorite Chinese foods by pairing her childhood memories from curiously watching the cooks in China with her chemistry lab experience. She also loved throwing dinner parties for large groups, often Chinese visitors, who were hungry for some home cooking in those days when chop suey was the dominant menu item in Chinese restaurants. She could generate a feast at a moment’s notice with aplomb. In the 1990s she and YI-ming embarked on a project to write up a family history book with the aid of their relatives across the sea. This involved learning how to use the computer, send email and do word processing in Chinese at a time when such programs were in their infancy. They signed up at the local community college for a course on computing and managed through diligent effort and many trial-and-errors to produce a remarkable document of family memoirs "Our Memories" with essays in both languages from all branches of the Yin family tree. About that same time Hua-nien was also instrumental in encouraging and assisting her nephew Stephen Teng to produce a similar product for the other side of the family "The Chien Reunion Book". After Yi-ming passed away in 2001, she eventually moved to Madison where two of her sons lived.
Hua-nien was proud of her heritage and the academic successes of her family. She will always be remembered for her attention to detail, her never-ending pursuit of excellence, her strong sense of identity, her emphasis on the importance of education and her devotion to her family, friends and native culture.
Hua-nien is survived by her three sons, Frank (m. Grace Chen) of St. Louis, Tom (m. Lillian Tong) and Jerry (m. Hong Zhou) Yin, both of Madison, Wis.; six grandchildren (Gregory, Jeffrey, Eric, Laura, Christina and Alex Yin); six great-grandchildren (Joshua, William, Alyssa, Samuel, Derek and Michael Yin); and her sister (Fu-nien (Loretta) Chien Yu of Palo Alto, Calif.). The family extends their thanks to Attic Angel Place for their care and friendship in her last years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Attic Angel Place (https://atticangel.org/giving) and Agrace hospice (https://www.agrace.org/donate/) in her memory.
