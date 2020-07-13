Yerges, RoseMary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - RoseMary Yerges, age 89, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born in Pullman, Wash., on March 6, 1931, the daughter to Devine and Elsie (Smelcer) Martin. She was united in marriage to Dale Yerges on March 6, 1954, in Tacoma, Wash. Together they were married 35 years, and wonderful parents to four children.

RoseMary was raised throughout the Pacific Northwest, and then raised her family with Dale in Wisconsin. She enjoyed reading, traveling, word games, euchre and gambling.

She is survived by her children: Jim (Tina), Randy (Lisa), Sue, and Kevin (Cathy) Yerges; nine grandchildren; sisters-in-law Judy Martin and Marilyn (Ray) Gruenberg; extended family Rich (Patty)and Bobby (Sue) Stuard; and several nieces and nephews. RoseMary was preceded in death by her husband Dale; significant other Dick Stuard; and brother Raymond Martin.

Also, preceding her in death: in-laws Viola and Walter Yerges; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Betty and Arthur Bissonette; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janice and Don Schumacher.

Visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until noon. Private Interment will be held.