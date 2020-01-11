Yelk, W. John

SUN PRAIRIE - W. John Yelk, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Monday Jan. 6, 2020. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. John was born Oct. 13, 1930 to Walter Yelk and Mary (Skalitzky) Yelk. John grew up on a dairy farm on "Yelk" road outside of Sun Prairie before moving into the city in 1960. John graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1948. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Hearts Church.

John is a Marine veteran. After he was discharged from the Marines, he started working for Hanley Ford Motors as a bookkeeper. He continued to work for the various car dealerships as they were bought & sold. In 1976 he went to work for Hanley Implement Co. in the parts department until 2008 when he retired as Hanley's closed.

John was also on the Board of Directors for the Bank of Sun Prairie for 56 years from 1958 to 2014.

