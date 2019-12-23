Yaun, Casper

OREGON - Casper Yaun, age 79, died on Saturday, Dec. 21. 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born on Sept. 25, 1940, in Menominee, Wis. to Fred and Mable Yaun.

He married Ruth Ann Alling on Aug. 30, 1969, at Bethel Lutheran, in Madison. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past August. Casper was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Oregon, Wis. and served as an usher during that time. After graduating from Menominee High School, Casper served in the U.S. Coast Guard for two years. He was last employed at Walcott Sewing Center both selling and expertly servicing sewing machines and vacuums for almost 40 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Casper is survived by his wife, Ruth; sisters, Jannie Commo of North Carolina and Lillian Taggart of Washington; sister-in-law, Sharon Brown (John Annen), of Monona; and brothers-in-law, James (Sandy) Alling of Madison and Dale (Urlene) Alling of Virginia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends. Casper was a kind, loving and respectful man who will be greatly missed by everyone who had the fortune to know him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Ernie Indermuhle.