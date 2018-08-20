LOGANVILLE—Russell Eugene Yanke, born in Reedsburg, Sauk County, Wis., passed away Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, on his 85th birthday, at home surrounded by family. The son of Milton and Bernice Yanke, Russell married Jeanette Blank on Aug. 22, 1951. Russell enjoyed all phases of life: family, farming, working in the farm shop, deer season and elk hunting.
Russell is survived by his wife, Jeanette of 67 years; two sons, Dale (JoEllyn) and Douglas (Victoria); four grandsons, Travis (Angie), Trent (Sherri), Derek (Cristi) and Darren (Shannon); eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna (Ralph) Soeldner, Sharon (Phil) Schuman and Gloria Meyer; brother-in-law, Darrell (Lorraine) Blank; sister-in-law, Gloria Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Bernice Yanke; son, Daniel; and sisters, Darleen Rischmueller and Joyce White.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City. Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH-LELAND on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church-Leland.