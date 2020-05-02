Yandell, Keith Edward

MADISON - Keith Edward Yandell, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020, after an extended battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Keith was born, an only child, to Phil and Velma (Edleman) Yandell on July 16, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Cooley High School and Wayne State University in Detroit. He earned his PhD in philosophy from The Ohio State University. Keith married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Dee Murphy, on Aug. 22, 1959.
Dr. Yandell taught at UW-Madison from 1966 until 2011. He wrote six books and more than 100 articles and chapters. His life's work was honored with a 2005 Christian Worldview conference and the 2012 book Philosophy and the Christian Worldview. Many students came to Madison to study with him and his advisees often remained his close friends and colleagues.
As a leading Christian philosopher, Dr. Yandell was invited to teach at the Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Ill., and did so from 2000-2014, serving as Affiliate Professor of Philosophy. His classes were popular with students and he was deeply appreciated and respected by the Trinity community.
When he wasn’t working, Keith’s greatest joy was spending time with his family. He played basketball, cards, and board games with his children throughout his life and adored sharing bedtime stories, and later lively academic discussions, with his grandsons. He also shared his life with several beloved dogs. Keith loved playing Pinochle, Hearts, Euchre and Bridge - and usually won. He liked classic country music and old movies and was an avid Boston Celtics fan.
Keith is survived by his loving wife of more than 60 years; his children, Karen Yandell of Madison, [Keith] David (Julie) Yandell of Skokie, Ill., and Merritt (Farhat) Yandell-Ahmad of Atlanta; and his grandsons, Steven Yandell of Chicago and Patrick Yandell of Skokie, Ill. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law, Colleen (Gary) Strait and Nancy Murphy of Michigan, and their families, and by the “Berg Group,” his close friends of more than 40 years. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, John P. and Dee Murphy; brother-in-law, J. Patrick Murphy, Jr., and by his son, Eric Yandell, in 2017.
Keith’s family would like to thank his caregivers from Seasons of Life, especially Sharyl, Erika, Jarod, Tiffany and Liz, who helped us honor Keith’s wish to stay in his home; the staffs of St. Mary’s Care Center and Agrace Hospice; and his physicians, especially Dr. Alexis Eastman and Dr. Laura Buyan Dent.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial and celebration of Keith’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Keith’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org). Please visit www.CressFuneralService.com for an expanded obituary and to share your memories of Keith with us.
