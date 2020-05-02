Yandell, Keith Edward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Keith Edward Yandell, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2020, after an extended battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Keith was born, an only child, to Phil and Velma (Edleman) Yandell on July 16, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Cooley High School and Wayne State University in Detroit. He earned his PhD in philosophy from The Ohio State University. Keith married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Dee Murphy, on Aug. 22, 1959.

Dr. Yandell taught at UW-Madison from 1966 until 2011. He wrote six books and more than 100 articles and chapters. His life's work was honored with a 2005 Christian Worldview conference and the 2012 book Philosophy and the Christian Worldview. Many students came to Madison to study with him and his advisees often remained his close friends and colleagues.

As a leading Christian philosopher, Dr. Yandell was invited to teach at the Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Ill., and did so from 2000-2014, serving as Affiliate Professor of Philosophy. His classes were popular with students and he was deeply appreciated and respected by the Trinity community.