Yamamoto, Mary Jean (Oberski)

Although she was able to travel to many places in Europe, Asia, and North America, Mary never missed an opportunity to travel back to Michigan, Hawaii, and Washington state to visit family, which she did often. Her hours in her vegetable garden produced a bounty for her family and neighbors every year. She attended every Broadway musical at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. She loved to sew clothes, blankets, and costumes for her grandsons. She loved stargazing. She loved sports and playing golf with Denny and Kyle and women’s groups. She attended her dear neighbors’ daughters’ sports events. She had season tickets to UNR basketball games. She was a fiercely devoted fan of Michigan State athletics, especially its basketball team. March Madness was one of her favorite sporting events and she was particularly proud when MSU won the national championship in 2000. Go Green!