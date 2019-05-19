CAMBRIDGE - Oscar M. Yaeggi, 96, of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis. Oscar was born on May 20, 1922, in Brodhead, to Otto and Hedwig (Schmidt) Yaeggi. On Jan. 8, 1942, Oscar enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Oscar was married to Helen, and together they had one son. She passed away in 1981. Later, Oscar met Evelyn Coughlin, and they married on July 26, 1985.
Oscar was a mail carrier in Fort Atkinson for several years. After his retirement, he owned a small engine shop. Oscar enjoyed spending many winters in Arizona. He also enjoyed a good fish fry and good fellowship amongst friends. Oscar enjoyed being on Jim's farm and would often drive the tractor and also planted a garden there. He was a member of the Fort Atkinson VFW and in Arizona he drove a Red Cross van to assist with people getting to their appointments.
Oscar is survived by his wife, Evelyn; granddaughter, Sara Jo (Matt) Beringer; great-granddaughters, Aimee Jo and Josephine Mary Beringer; sisters, Betty Nowakowski and Theresa Janes; step-children, Dale (Cora Lee) Coughlin, Jeanne (Toby) Fillner and Nancy (Gilbert) Fagan; step-grandchildren, Glenn (Nancy) Coughlin, Brian (Trish) Coughlin, Chris (Dennis) Ward, Randy (Tina) Krause, Gib (Chris) Fagan and Lisa Nagel; 18 step-great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Oscar is preceded in death by son, Dennis; seven siblings; step-daughter, Pat; and step-grandson, Ronnie.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at ST. PIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Cambridge. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Whitewater following the luncheon.
The family would like to give special thanks to the VA hospital for their generous care for Oscar. Nitardy funeral home in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.