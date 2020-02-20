Yadro, Andrew J.

MADISON - Andrew J. Yadro, age 30, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at home. Andy was a tissue, bone and cornea donor. His donation is expected to help over 70 people.

Andy was born on March 26, 1989, in Madison, Wis., the son of John and Sue Yadro.

He graduated from Middleton High School in 2007, where he enjoyed playing varsity football and hockey. He attended and graduated from UW-Madison with a BBA in finance in 2011. He most recently was employed at Klaas Financial as an Investment Advisor. He loved his job and one of his proudest accomplishments was obtaining his CFP® designation.

Andy married Amanda Kero on June 27, 2015, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains, Wis. They welcomed Braelyn Olivia on Dec. 26, 2016, and Evan Andrew on Dec. 17, 2018. Amanda and the kids were the joy of Andy’s life and the love he had for them was insurmountable. Everything he did in life was for them.

Andy enjoyed deer hunting with his dad and cheering for the Packers (even when they blew it in the NFC Championship). He loved his tools, especially his leaf and snow blower, and could watch re-runs of The Office all day.