Yadro, Andrew J.

MADISON - Andrew J. Yadro, age 30, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at home. Andy was a tissue, bone and cornea donor. His donation is expected to help over 70 people.
Andy was born on March 26, 1989, in Madison, Wis., the son of John and Sue Yadro.
He graduated from Middleton High School in 2007, where he enjoyed playing varsity football and hockey. He attended and graduated from UW-Madison with a BBA in finance in 2011. He most recently was employed at Klaas Financial as an Investment Advisor. He loved his job and one of his proudest accomplishments was obtaining his CFP® designation.
Andy married Amanda Kero on June 27, 2015, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains, Wis. They welcomed Braelyn Olivia on Dec. 26, 2016, and Evan Andrew on Dec. 17, 2018. Amanda and the kids were the joy of Andy’s life and the love he had for them was insurmountable. Everything he did in life was for them.
Andy enjoyed deer hunting with his dad and cheering for the Packers (even when they blew it in the NFC Championship). He loved his tools, especially his leaf and snow blower, and could watch re-runs of The Office all day.
Andy is survived by his wife, Amanda; children, Braelyn (3) and Evan (1); parents, John and Sue; sister, Katie; in-laws, Jane and Bob Kero; sisters-in-law, Julie and Michelle (Harry); godmother, Auntie Pat; cousin, Jaime and her family; and numerous friends, coworkers and relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandmas, Alice and Emma; and his grandfather, Nick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 12 noon on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, with Msgr. Gerard Healy presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the MPD West Precinct for their sensitivity and compassion during this difficult time. We also want to thank Andy’s best friend, Sven Krause, for being there when Amanda and the family needed him the most. There are no words to express our gratitude and we love you, Sven.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the memorial fund we have established in Andy’s honor for the benefit of his family and for Braelyn and Evan’s college fund at http://bit.ly/AndyYadro. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
