Yadro, Andrew J.

MADISON - Andrew J. Yadro, age 30, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 12 noon on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, with Msgr. Gerard Healy presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday. A full obituary will be published in the Friday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.