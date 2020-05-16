Xander, David "Butch"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BROOKLYN - David "Butch" Xander, age 79, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the VA Hospital. He was born on Jan. 1, 1941, in Monroe, the son of Donald and Winnifred (Dawson) Xander.

Butch graduated from Oregon High School in 1959 and then began working for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 where he served during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he went back to work for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad until his early retirement. During his early retirement he owned and operated Xander Trucking for over 20 years.

Butch loved to go fishing, hunting and hanging with his buddies at the shop where they had a lot of "hay down." He was very into hot rods and motorcycles, his favorite being his 50 Mercury Convertible. Butch was a very humble person. He was known for always making sure to support the local fundraisers and raffles. He was a very social person and loved every moment he was able to spend with his family.