WISCONSIN DELLS - Patricia A. “Trisha” Wyss, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Michael Wyss of Wisconsin Dells; daughters, Abby (Dan) Martin of Bernard, Iowa and Morgan and Jessie; step-children, David (Suzie) Wyss of Melrose, Wis., Josh (Heather) Wyss of Alma Center, Wis., and Lee (Sara) Wyss of Eleva, Wis. She leaves behind 16 grandchildren.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com. 608-253-7884
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Wyss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.