Wyse, Angela Grace (Bewick)

EVANSVILLE - Angela Grace (Bewick) Wyse, age 97, died at Mercy Trauma Center on May 21st, 2020. Her passing was sudden and unexpected as she had planned to live to age 100. Nonetheless, she lived a full life and lived it well through to her last days and, for this, we are grateful.

Angela was born on December 9th, 1922 to William and Lena Bewick. She married John Clare Wyse on May 27th, 1946. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2012. Together they had four children, Tony (Jean, deceased), Andy, Gina, and Steve (Debbie) Wyse. She is survived by all as well as her six grandchildren, Heather Wyse of New York City, Leslie (Daniel) Shaver and Rachel Hundley of Virginia, Cale (Caitlin) Wyse of Hartford, WI; and Sara and Julie Wyse of Tennessee. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Bentley, Nash, and Savannah Wyse and CaraLee Howdyshell.

Angela lived most of her life in Evansville, WI. She was very active in the Evansville community for which she took pride in and held dear to her heart. She will be remembered for her gift of music, her wit, and her wisdom. She shared all three generously and as often as she could.

The family will gather for a private graveside service on June 6th, 2020 with Rev. Shaun Drefahl officiating.