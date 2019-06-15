MADISON—A celebration of our mother’s, Linda Ann (Casey) Wyngaard, life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wis. 53704, (608) 241-1574. The gathering, hosted by her children Jane, Kate, John, and Michael, will be a casual reception and there will be a time to share memories with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to a fund (in care of Kate Wyngaard-Niccum) to support Linda’s great-grandchildren’s education. To view Linda (Casey) Wyngaard’s original story, please visit Wisconsin State Journal’s website, October 13, 2018.

