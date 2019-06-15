MADISON—A celebration of our mother’s, Linda Ann (Casey) Wyngaard, life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wis. 53704, (608) 241-1574. The gathering, hosted by her children Jane, Kate, John, and Michael, will be a casual reception and there will be a time to share memories with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to a fund (in care of Kate Wyngaard-Niccum) to support Linda’s great-grandchildren’s education. To view Linda (Casey) Wyngaard’s original story, please visit Wisconsin State Journal’s website, October 13, 2018.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Former U.S. District Judge John Shabaz, who established a reputation as a demanding and fast-paced jurist in more than a quarter of a century on the bench, died Friday. He was 81.