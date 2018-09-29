OREGON—Jeffrey Alan Wyman passed away Sept. 15, 2018 at his home in Oregon. He was born at Stable Cottage in Ampney, St. Peter on June 10, 1945. Jeff grew up in the Cotswolds of England with his parents, Sydney and Freda, and his seven siblings, Raymond, Cecelia, Pauline, Ivor, Janet, Mary and Lesley. He traveled to the U.S. as a Fulbright Scholar to pursue a Ph.D. in Entomology at UW-Madison in 1966. While attending graduate school he met the love of his life Patricia Dussling, and they married on June 21, 1969. Jeffrey spent his entire career in academic settings, rising to full professor in Entomology at UW-Madison and retired as Emeritus in 2005.
Jeff embraced life with a scientist’s curiosity, an artist’s sensibility, and a strong working-class ethic. His story will be carried on by his family, wife, Patricia; son, Andrew (Wendy); daughter, Megan (Paul); son, Benjamin (Heather) and grandchildren, James and Katherine.
A memorial service will be held at the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Highway, Madison, on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (speakers at 5 p.m.)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jeffrey A. Wyman Memorial Fund to support student development in applied agricultural sciences, consistent with Jeff’s wishes. If you wish to contribute, please make support payable to the “Jeffrey A. Wyman Memorial Fund” and send to: Dr. Walter Dickey, University of Wisconsin, Intercollegiate Athletics, Kellner Hall, 1440 Monroe St., Madison, WI 53711. Please share your memories of Jeffrey at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Rest in peace sweet man…love you, Pat.
