MADISON—Ida Wyman, age 93, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Beit Olamim at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, 7302 Mineral Point Rd., Madison, with Rabbi Betsy Forester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Center, 1406 Mound Street, Madison, Wis. 53711. A full obituary will be published at a future date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

