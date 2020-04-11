Wustmann, Robert "Bob" F.

He worked at General Motors in Janesville, Wis. and retired after 38 years of dedicated service. During the same time, he operated a small farm in Evansville, Wis., which he farmed into his 70's. Farming gave him so much joy. Bob’s love for farming started from his birth in a German immigrant community in S.E. Wisconsin. As a boy on his father’s farm in Eagle, Wis., Bob would help the neighbor plow their fields. He would walk beside a plow horse, guiding furrows on land that is now part of a Historical Park of Old World Wisconsin.

Bob loved to dance polkas and waltzes. After retirement, he became an avid member of the polka circuit. He would dance 4 to 5 nights a week attending dances all over Southern Wisconsin. Bob grew up a Milwaukee Braves fan. He also enjoyed attending Packer and Brewers games with family and friends. Bob was a man of simple pleasures. He loved nothing more than sitting by himself in a lawn chair, on a warm humid evening, listening to the Brewers or his polka station on the radio and cursing at the mosquitos. Bob was a friendly, easy going man, who enjoyed the company of family and friends. He enjoyed pitching horse shoes, bocce ball, card playing, or just sitting and chatting with others. A person could locate Bob in a crowd by his boisterous laugh. Bob loved to laugh, which he always found a reason for sharing it with others. These last several years, Bob's polka circuit days were replaced with going to the Waunakee Community Center Monday thru Friday. He looked forward to his morning exercises, reading the newspaper, having lunch, and enjoying the companionship of other members and staff. Saturday mornings were always a pleasure for Bob. He would drive to Gilbertson's Store in Keyeser, Wis. to have a beer and chat with other old timers, maybe even bringing home some Limburger Cheese. On Sunday mornings, Bob would have his breakfast at the DeForest Family Restaurant, where over the years the servers would know to serve Bob “his usual”. Family and friends were stunned and saddened by his death.