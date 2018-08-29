WATERLOO—Kenneth J. Wurst, age 92, of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at Marquardt Health Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Father Jorge Miramontes presiding. A visitation will be held on Friday, from 10 a.m., until the time of Mass at the church. Ken will be laid to rest following the service in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
