Wunderlin, Cecilia R. "Babe"

PLATTEVILLE - Cecilia R. “Babe” Wunderlin, 92, of Platteville, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sienna Crest, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville, where a parish rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m., visitation will continue Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the Cecilia R. Wunderlin Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.
