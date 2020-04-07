Wright, Mary "Elaine"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — Mary “Elaine” Wright, age 93, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Saint Mary’s Hospital after a stroke. She was born on March 31, 1927, to Edwin and Rosina (Schwarz) Wright. Preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Donald (Betty), Norman (Ellen), Stanley (Cathy), and Edwin, Jr. (Julia). She is survived by her brother, Wilbur (Dolores, deceased); and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed every moment and memory she made with them.

Elaine attended St. James Grade School, Edgewood H.S, the UW-Madison, and took many continuing education courses. She was a Certified Professional Secretary, working as an Administrative Secretary at the UW for 40+ years, and was a member of the University Women’s Service Club, serving two terms as treasurer.

She loved swimming, hiking, cross country skiing, golfing, walking, and card playing. She bicycled with “Wright’s Riders” into her 70s.

Her faith and church meant very much to her. She taught CCD classes at St. James Catholic Parish, and served as Secretary of the church’s Community Affairs Commission, which worked with the homebound elderly and disabled members of the parish.