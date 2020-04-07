Wright, Mary "Elaine"

MADISON — Mary “Elaine” Wright, age 93, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Saint Mary’s Hospital after a stroke. She was born on March 31, 1927, to Edwin and Rosina (Schwarz) Wright. Preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Donald (Betty), Norman (Ellen), Stanley (Cathy), and Edwin, Jr. (Julia). She is survived by her brother, Wilbur (Dolores, deceased); and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed every moment and memory she made with them.
Elaine attended St. James Grade School, Edgewood H.S, the UW-Madison, and took many continuing education courses. She was a Certified Professional Secretary, working as an Administrative Secretary at the UW for 40+ years, and was a member of the University Women’s Service Club, serving two terms as treasurer.
She loved swimming, hiking, cross country skiing, golfing, walking, and card playing. She bicycled with “Wright’s Riders” into her 70s.
Her faith and church meant very much to her. She taught CCD classes at St. James Catholic Parish, and served as Secretary of the church’s Community Affairs Commission, which worked with the homebound elderly and disabled members of the parish.
Elaine loved life and laughter, and considered herself very fortunate to have been a world traveler (Africa, China, Europe, Machu Picchu). She instilled her love of traveling in many of her nieces and nephews, friends and family with her stories about travels, life experiences, and her cats.
Thank you to Sylvan Crossings in Fitchburg for their care of Elaine since July 2016.
A private funeral will be held but will be video recorded. The video recording may be accessed after April 15, 2020 on Elaine’s tribute page at www.ryanfuneralservice.com, where you may also view and sign this guestbook. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dane County Humane Society in memory of Elaine.
