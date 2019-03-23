NEW BERLIN - Leslie A. "Les" Wright, age 67, of New Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital. He was born on May 25, 1951, in Madison, the son of Donald and Elizabeth (Skolaski) Wright. Les had many interests, family, cousins, friends, landscape design, especially on the office property, birds (his birds had a three-story designed home and a remote-control car for riding in the house). He especially loved playing with kids and sharing the world with them.
Les had an associate degree in Architectural Technology and he received an Academic Honor Award at graduation which makes sense, as he was a mastermind of design. In his whole life he had but one job - home designer. Les did drawings from scratch for builders and private owners all over the Milwaukee and surrounding areas, as this was his passion. His designs were outstanding, blending in with the landscape and surroundings, yet standing out amongst them all. He even had a home design that was built in the Milwaukee Parade of homes.
Les is survived by his sister, Jeanette (Terry) Wacker; and brothers, Dale (Ellen) Wright, Brian (Jean) Wright and Carl (Shiela) Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Mark Edwards.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. In lieu flowers or donations, please spend fun time with children, as Les cherished these moments in his life.
