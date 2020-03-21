Wright, James (Jim) Nelson

Music was one of Jim’s passions. He had a special fondness for the Beatles, Pink Floyd (The Wall was a favorite), and Guns N’ Roses, and he loved to share his favorites, passing them on to the people he was close to and creating new fans in the process. Perhaps this love of song began during a childhood pre-grand opening trip to Disney World, where he fell in love with the It’s a Small World ride. He was also a discerning collector of LPs and Star Wars memorabilia.

Jim loved animals, particularly cats, and they provided a great deal of comfort and companionship for him. He was a loving and meticulous caregiver for the lucky felines he adopted over the years. He was also a dedicated environmentalist who loved spending time in nature. One hobby that satisfied both his love of nature and his love of sports was bicycling; he was an avid and speedy cyclist, often riding for hours at a time around town. And he got a lot of pleasure in cheering for the Packers and the Bucks.

Jim is survived by his brothers, John and Robert (Bob); sister, Elizabeth (Betsy); sister-in-law, Joy; brother-in-law, Chuck; nieces, Rachel and Emily; nephews, James and Hunter; and nieces-in-law, Kaitlyn and Joy.

Cremation services were performed by Ryan Funeral Home in Madison and a memorial will be held in his honor in May, date and location to be determined at a later date. His family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Madison Cat Project (madisoncatproject.

