STOUGHTON - Claire L. “Kelly” Wright, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born March 1, 1924, in Stoughton, the son of the late Harry and Emma (Otteson) Wright. Kelly married Florabelle Runey on July 31, 1948, in Janesville. He joined the Army Air Corps at age 17, and served his country in World War II in the Pacific Theater. Claire was past commander of the VFW 1991-1993, volunteered there, and enjoyed the Friday night fish fry. The Veteran’s Memorial in Stoughton was very important to him. He loved traveling, and often visited Montana, 2 trips to Australia and New Zealand with the Friendship Force, and participated in the Badger Honor Flight. He enjoyed golf, spending time with his beloved family, keeping busy mowing lawns, gardening and anything that wasn’t sitting. He is known as the Energizer Bunny of the family. Kelly never turned down lutefisk or ice cream.
Kelly is survived by his daughters, Denise Berg, Rebecca Wright, Wanda Kaupanger, and Cathryn Wright; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine “Toodles” Rice; and friend, Maxine Parsons; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florabelle Wright; two brothers, Edmund and Harry; two sisters, Dorothy Olson and Lois Larson.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Hwy B, Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service on Monday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Stoughton Veterans Memorial, PO Box 16, Stoughton, WI 53589 or Badger Honor Flight, PO Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725.
Special thanks to the Stoughton Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for the compassionate, heartfelt care they gave him during his final days.
“Grandpa”
By Hoyt Dwyer and Tana Berg
Seeing as you’ve been doing so well
We give this gift to say farewell
We hope to see you again one day
So we can all shout hooray
We know that you will be happy
But we know you will still be snazzy
We love you Grandpa
Forever