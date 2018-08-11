MADISON / LAWRENCE, Kan.—Beatrice Ann Wright, born on Dec. 16, 1917, passed away on July 31, 2018. Beatrice A. Wright, Ph.D., played a leading role in changing social thoughts about the experience of people with disabilities, and influenced social policy about their full inclusion into every domain of life. Her commitment to the personal dignity and human rights of all, regardless of their level of physical or mental ability, was the overarching theme of her scholarship, teaching, and advocacy work for more than 75 years. Her two books, :Physical Disability, a Psychological Approach” (1960) and the substantially revised and expanded second edition, “Physical Disability, a Psychosocial Approach” (1983), redefined the field of rehabilitation. She received the American Psychologist Gold Medal for life achievement in psychology in the public interest in 2016.
Beatrice Posner married M.Erik Wright, M.D., Ph.D. when they were graduate students in 1940. Until his death in 1981, he remained her sweetheart, colleague and closest companion. Beatrice, as a parent, placed a high value on intellectual pursuits and was a very enthusiastic supporter of the projects and creativity of their three children, Colleen S.W. Rand, Erik O. Wright and Woodring E. Wright. All three children profited immensely from her support and love.
Beatrice is survived by her children, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She will be buried next to her husband in Lawrence, Kan.
