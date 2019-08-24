MADISON -Ida Rhoad Wrenn- If you didn’t know Ida Wrenn, well, where have you been?! You had eighty-six years to cross her path and have her strike up a conversation. She had a knack for making connections and before you knew it she would be inviting you to coffee, lunch, Who’s New, Concerts on the Square, American Players Theater, Book Club or a variety of other events. Almost weekly, Mom would share stories of who she bumped into. “You wouldn’t believe who I met this week” was a common refrain. Nothing ever surprised us, we called it Ida-Chat. Sadly, our world became a quieter place when the Ida-Chat ceased on August 18, 2019.
Ida was born in her family home, the Bell and Clapper Tea Room near Phoenixville, Pa. and, thanks to her caring family and Agrace, she died in her home in Madison, Wis. Beginning her life as a host, she had a natural talent for reaching out, connecting with others and helping them feel welcome. Hospitality was at her core and she did it well.
Ida married Bob Wrenn and enjoyed 62 fabulous years making friends and family together; they made their way from New Haven, Conn. west to Kalamazoo, Mich. on to Cloquet, Minn., then to Winfield, Ill. and eventually to Madison, Wis. Spring Green, Wis. became their escape and second home, loving the woods, river valley and hills that reminded them of their Pennsylvania home. Ida was most proud to talk about her five children, Nancy (Jim) Bauch, Madison Wis., Pam (Jay) Anderson, Three Oaks Mich., Jennifer (Scott) Winner, Blue Mounds Wis., Kent (Kris) Wrenn, Sycamore, Ill., Jon Wrenn, Wheaton Ill.; her 10 grandchildren, Leah, Tanya, Jessie, Pat, Chris, Ben, Lucy, Madeline, Asher and Haley; four great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Hazel, Levi and Aiden.
A celebration of Ida’s life will be held at Goodman Community Center IRONWORKS, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison, Wis. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Noon. Please consider a donation to the Lussier Community Education Center Food Pantry, where Ida shared her time and compassion.