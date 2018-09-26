MADISON—Stanley John Woznick, Jr., age 76, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at UW Hospital. He was born in Fond du Lac, on Nov. 18, 1941, the eldest son of Stanley John, Sr. and Virginia (Barnes) Woznick. Stanley was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol Martha Snyder, on Sept. 7, 1968, at Sacred Heart Church, in Fond du Lac. They were blessed to have 50+ years together. They raised three children, and helped in raising their five grandchildren.
Stanley graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac in 1960. After graduating high school, he apprenticed as, and later became, a master plumber. He joined the U.S. Army in 1968, later receiving an honorable discharge. He obtained his B.S. degree in secondary education from UW-Oshkosh in 1989. Stanley served as master plumber for over 50 years, including over 20 years at UW-Madison.
He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans of Fond du Lac Post 1329, and The Knights of Columbus, a volunteer CPR trainer, and even a Realtor for a while. Stanley was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a passion for his family and often came to love and enjoy the same hobbies and interests as his wife, children, and grandchildren. He would attend all of his children’s and grandchildren’s events, regardless of time or location, he would find a way to be there to support and celebrate with them. He had a deep faith in God and enjoyed attending church services, even while on vacation he would find a church so that he could worship.
He also was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Packers, Badgers, and Brewers games and NASCAR races, attending many games and events with family and friends. A few of his favorite pastimes included attending plays with his dear wife at the Overture Center and the Fireside Theater, going to movies and live concerts, traveling, driving, flying, shopping, and going out to eat with his family. He was at his happiest when he was with his family.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Stanley John (Melissa) Woznick III, Thomas Wayne (Pamela) Woznick, and Tammy Marie (Chad) Weisensel; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Trey Woznick, Joshua Weisensel, and Chloe and Isabella Woznick; five brothers and five sisters; many in-laws, cousins and friends; and his dog, Tiny. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents; two brothers; one sister; numerous other friends, relatives, and a few pets.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Cemetery in Sun Prairie, with full military honors. A celebration of his life, including luncheon, will be held at St. Dennis following the burial.
The family would like to give special thanks to the compassionate team at UW Hospital’s Trauma and Life Support Center (TLC). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
