SAUK CITY - Betty Jane L. Wozniak, age 75, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, in Baraboo, Wis. while in hospice care, following a courageous battle with cancer. Daughter of John and Mary (Geitner) Bahr, she was born Jan. 21, 1944, the sixth of nine siblings. Betty was united in marriage to Ira Wozniak on Oct. 23, 1965, for nearly 54 loving years. Betty is survived by her husband, Ira; her sons, Tom (Michelle) and Dennis; grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher and Katherine; sisters, Mary Ann, Pat and Sharon; and lifetime friend, Diane Monheim.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary; brothers, John, Donald, Edward and Allen; and her sister, Shirley.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City, Wis. A visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of the mass at the church.
The family invites all who knew Betty to join them in the celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family respectfully asks that a donation instead be made to the American Cancer Society, in hopes that one day no family will have to go through the heartache of losing a loved one to cancer.
