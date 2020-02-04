Woolley, Stuart

MIDDLETON/WAUNAKEE - Stuart Woolley, age 85, of Middleton/Waunakee, Wisconsin died on Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital Madison, Wisconsin. Stuart left his wife Shirley; five children; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren behind.

The funeral will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with services at 11 a.m. Visitation at the church will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service.