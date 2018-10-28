POYNETTE - Pauline M. "Polly" Woodward, age 76, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at the Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena, in the presence of her loving children, Buck and Paula.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Arlington, with Pastor Christopher Amen officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.